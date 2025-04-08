All 49ers

Report: Mykel Williams is Scheduled to Visit with the 49ers

Williams is a big, tall defensive end with long arms -- he's built like a young Aldon Smith.

Former Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams runs a drill during UGA Footballs Pro Day in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Representatives from all 32 NFL teams are on hand to watch former UGA football players in action.
The 49ers desperately need another defensive end, and they just might take one in Round 1 this year.

So of course Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams is scheduled to visit with them before the draft in a couple weeks according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. Williams is one of the top defensive end prospects this year and might also be considered the best player available when the 49ers are on the clock with the 11th pick depending on how the board falls.

Williams is a big, tall defensive end with long arms -- he's built like a young Aldon Smith. He's only 20, he played through an ankle injury last season which shows his toughness, and he's an excellent run defender right now. Perhaps the best run defender among the defensive ends in this class.

In addition, Williams has potential to improve dramatically as a pass rusher because he's athletic and has long arms. And playing opposite Nick Bosa, he would almost never get chipped or double-teamed. Instead, he'd get one-on-one matchups all day.

Between Williams and Bosa, the 49ers would have one of the most powerful defensive-end duos in the NFL.

Still, in the past, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh preferred to pair Bosa with a speed rusher intead of a power rusher because Bosa is a power rush and he benefits from a counterpart who can burst into the pocket and quickly create chaos. That's why the 49ers traded for Dee Ford in 2019.

Let's see if Saleh changes his philosophy this time around.

