REPORT: The 49ers Will Play the Packers Week 12

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is pushed out
January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is pushed out / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
At least it won't be December or January.

The 49ers' schedule has been getting leaked game by game, and they reportedly will face the Green Bay Packers on the road in Week 12 -- that's Nov. 24 at 1:25 Pacific Time. That game most likely will be cold, but it might not rain or snow, which would be great news for the 49ers and Brock Purdy in particular.

Last season, the 49ers and Packers faced each other in the playoffs on a rainy evening in Santa Clara, and Purdy didn't play well. He completed an uncharacteristically-low 59 percent of his throws and the 49ers won by just three points despite coming into the game as big-time favorites. In fact, they trailed the Packers for most of the game until Jordan Love melted down late.

Now these teams will have to face each other in Green Bay, which is an advantage for the Packers. In addition, the Packers were one of the youngest teams in the NFL last season, so they should be better this season. They recently signed running back Josh Jacobs, who's outstanding. Two years ago when he played for the Raiders and the 49ers faced him, Nick Bosa called him the best running back in the NFL, and that was after the 49ers had traded for Christian McCaffrey. So the Packers will be a tough opponent for the 49ers, whose core is getting old.

After this game, the 49ers will have to travel to Buffalo to face the Bills in another game that could be quite cold. It will be interesting to see if the 49ers stay on the midwest between games to save themselves a trip.

