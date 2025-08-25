Ricky Pearsall's Recent Comments Helps Add Excitement to 49ers Offense
One of, if not the main, reasons the San Francisco 49ers drafted Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 draft was because of his route-running ability.
Pearsall showed a lot of smoothness and fluidity in his route-running skills. It was that ability from Pearsall that the 49ers lacked overall in their passing offense last year.
Now that Pearsall is healthy, he has a chance to showcase what the offense has been missing. But the first order of business for him is developing a rapport with Brock Purdy.
His ability will be meaningless if his connection with Purdy isn't strong. That is partly why it was concerning that Pearsall missed all of OTAs.
He needs all the reps he can get to, not only to further his development, but to be on the same page as Purdy. It's critical with Brandon Aiyuk on the mend and the overall obscurity at the receiver position.
Ricky Pearsall's comments helps add excitement to 49ers offense
In the second preseason game versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Pearsall and Purdy demonstrated a strong rapport. Even if it was only one series, they looked to be nearly in lockstep with each other.
Pearsall was asked about his rapport with Purdy and how he was able to strengthen it. His answer is what helps add excitement to the 49ers' passing offense this year.
"I think it takes a long time. I think it's just about the time that you put into it, the work that you put into it," said Pearsall. "And I think it comes down to your intentions. How intentional you are with the work. And I think when you got two guys that are very intentional with their work, it just makes it a lot easier. We're more efficient with our work.
"Brock used it last time he talked to you guys, saying it was 'natural', and I fully agree with him. I think that we don't really need to talk about it too much no more, cause it's natural. It's beginning to feel that way, and I'm excited to continue to work with him and keep developing that timing because I think you can never get complacent. You can never be perfect, and we're always trying to chase that."
Pearsall and Purdy have made it a goal to be on the same page together. They continuously work at it, and even though Pearsall missed the first week of camp, the quality put in has helped make up for that.
These two seem to have a strong rapport, which is going to be extremely exciting to see. The only thing standing in the way of it being further is Pearsall's health.
So far, he's managed to maintain his health. If he can sustain it through the course of the season, he and Purdy will manage to put up a bunch of highlights together.