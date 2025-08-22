All 49ers

How 49ers QB Brock Purdy Hilariously Found Out About His $265M Contract

Brock Purdy discusses his life-changing contract.

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field.
While the offseason saw many changes for the 49ers, the biggest focus was securing Brock Purdy’s new contract.

He was teeing off when the news broke

Brock Purdy
Speculation was made countless times surrounding how much the 25-year-old would get paid.

After earning less than a million dollars annually on his rookie contract, Purdy’s new five-year, $265 million deal marks a significant leap, reflecting the market rate for a player at his position.

Back in May, he was playing golf with his wife Jenna when he was informed that the new contract was officially complete.

"We had a little moment together of 'this is pretty special,'" Purdy said to ESPN. "All the things that we've been through and getting drafted last, elbow surgery, Super Bowl, you name it. To be able to get to that moment was pretty cool."

It was never about breaking the bank - Purdy

Brock Purdy
Negotiations were pretty simple, as Purdy used Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence's contract as a base to value himself.

Lawrence signed a deal worth at least $53 million per year, but Purdy had no ambition to match contracts like Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott’s $60 million-per-year deal.

"Everyone talks about what you're getting paid per year and that's important to a degree, but obviously if you can manage to get money that's guaranteed, that's something that everyone values a lot," Purdy said. "We didn't need to break the market by getting 60-plus and have all this record-breaking stuff. That's not what we were aiming for.

"I've always heard from the guys in the locker room that, 'Hey, man, once the negotiations start, you might hear some things, but that's just how it goes. Stick to who you are. Don't let it change you and understand that this whole thing is a business.

"This is a business, but it's really nice when you have guys that can represent you, handle that, and just allow me to focus on football, my teammates, my family. That's so crucial throughout this whole process."

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) speaks during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII
ESPN shares that Purdy's deal sees the biggest raise in NFL history, with $181 million in overall guarantees.

Crucially, the front office’s intent is clear: there is no trade clause in Purdy’s contract, signalling full commitment to the third-string quarterback who led them to the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

The new era continues in San Francisco. The 49ers finally found the quarterback Kyle Shanahan wanted, and it happened in a truly fairytale way.

