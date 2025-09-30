Robert Saleh Attempts to Publicly Mend Fences with Jaguars Head Coach
A bit of drama ensued following the conclusion of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen got into a heated exchange. It led to Coen yelling from afar for Saleh to "Keep his name out of his mouth."
This all started when Saleh said Coen and the Jaguars' offense were sign-stealing a few days before the game. However, Saleh clearly indicated in those comments that it was a compliment.
On Tuesday, Saleh clarified his comments and attempted to publicly mend fences with Coen.
Robert Saleh clarifies his "signal stealing" comments
"Whatever happened on Sunday doesn't change how I feel," said Saleh. "I genuinely was trying to give a compliment. I own the fact that I probably used the wrong choice of words. However you want to word it, they're really, really good at putting their players in position to be successful.
"Watching their tape, I recognized the amount of hours that must be spent to be able to build formations, to find every little indicator they can to give their players a chance to be in successful position. It's exhausting. Every team does it. Some do it better than others, and it was my way of acknowledging that these guys are really, really good at it."
Anyone who watched Saleh's press conference when he made those comments knew he was propping up Jacksonville's offense. He was just doing it uniquely.
Saleh was essentially saying that Coen and his staff are so terrific that it's like they know the opposing defense's call sheet. Unfortunately, most people focused on his "signal stealing" phrase.
"If I said the words 'Film study,' I don't think we're really talking about this. But I used 'Signal stealing' which is why I was so adamant about 'Legally (sign stealing)' and I was just struggling for a word."
On one hand, it's great that Saleh isn't using basic coach speak when propping up an offense. But I also understand Coen's reaction to the comments.
Anytime "signal stealing" is brought up in sports, it's always going to be looked at with a side-eye. It's a taboo word in sports, and Saleh's been in the game long enough to know that.
Ultimately, this isn't that dramatic of a story. It only got that due to the postgame war of words. Saleh wasn't accusing Coen and the Jaguars of anything. Moving forward, I'm sure he'll avoid that phrase.
"I think Liam is doing a hell of a job. I really do," Saleh said. "But I should've found a better choice of words. My intent was always to compliment that staff."