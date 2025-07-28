All 49ers

Robert Saleh Likens One 49ers Player to a "Fire Hydrant"

Robert Saleh hilariously likens this 49ers player to a "fire hydrant" of all things.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle CJ West (99) participates in a blocking drill during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle CJ West (99) participates in a blocking drill during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s no secret that defensive coordinator Robert Saleh played a significant role in the San Francisco 49ers' defensive additions.

He essentially was able to call the personnel shots, which is a fantastic perk for him to have. It’s also probably a condition he wanted when rejoining the 49ers

Saleh can be held responsible for every new defensive player on the 49ers. There was something about each of the players they brought in that Saleh loved.

For rookie defensive tackle C.J. West, Saleh saw several traits he loved in him that enticed him to want him on the 49ers. Usually, there are player comparisons for rookies.

West has drawn comparisons to former 49er and current Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones. However, Saleh likens West to something hilariously unheard of.

“I mean, he's like a little fire hydrant, right? But, he's powerful,” said Saleh. “He’s got heavy hands. He's going to be fine. He's like a lot of rookies, there are so many things that they're learning, especially on the interior of the D-Line where it's a game within a game."

Calling West a “fire hydrant” is so random, yet so funny. But it makes sense to refer to him as that, so hopefully West feels the praise.

Fire hydrants are short and stout, which is exactly what West is. To dig even further, fire hydrants are explosive when they release water.

Well, when West shoots off the ball and uses his hands, he’s explosive. Kudos to Saleh for coming up with that comparison because it’s extremely unique.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News