Robert Saleh Likens One 49ers Player to a "Fire Hydrant"
It’s no secret that defensive coordinator Robert Saleh played a significant role in the San Francisco 49ers' defensive additions.
He essentially was able to call the personnel shots, which is a fantastic perk for him to have. It’s also probably a condition he wanted when rejoining the 49ers
Saleh can be held responsible for every new defensive player on the 49ers. There was something about each of the players they brought in that Saleh loved.
For rookie defensive tackle C.J. West, Saleh saw several traits he loved in him that enticed him to want him on the 49ers. Usually, there are player comparisons for rookies.
West has drawn comparisons to former 49er and current Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones. However, Saleh likens West to something hilariously unheard of.
“I mean, he's like a little fire hydrant, right? But, he's powerful,” said Saleh. “He’s got heavy hands. He's going to be fine. He's like a lot of rookies, there are so many things that they're learning, especially on the interior of the D-Line where it's a game within a game."
Calling West a “fire hydrant” is so random, yet so funny. But it makes sense to refer to him as that, so hopefully West feels the praise.
Fire hydrants are short and stout, which is exactly what West is. To dig even further, fire hydrants are explosive when they release water.
Well, when West shoots off the ball and uses his hands, he’s explosive. Kudos to Saleh for coming up with that comparison because it’s extremely unique.