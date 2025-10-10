Robert Saleh Says this 49ers Rookie will be a "Big Problem" in the NFL
In the first five weeks of the NFL season, numerous rookies drafted by the San Francisco 49ers have made good progress.
Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh believes that one particular rookie has the potential to earn veteran-like status with the 49ers.
Saleh compares Alfred Collins to DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead
The 49ers drafted Collins in the second round, and that choice paid dividends in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.
On Thursday Night Football, Collins forced a fumble, punched the ball out at the 1-yard line, and caused a turnover, which helped the 49ers secure the win.
Before Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saleh expressed confidence that Collins has the talent to reach veteran-level heights.
"So Alfred, one, that was probably one of the coolest individual efforts I've ever seen in a game of football.
"I mean, he splits a double team, and a cool side note to Alfred is during the evaluation process, we talked about how Alfred gives us something that we haven't really had since [DeForest] Buckner and [Arik] Armstead.
"He's just a guy with tremendous length to be able to make those plays where he is just sprawling out and making a play that most D-Linemen in this League can't make. It showed up there.
"The amount of strain and individual effort that it took for him to split the double team and a violent punch out, it was probably one of the coolest and most impressive individual efforts I've seen from an interior lineman that close to the goal line."
Saleh states Collins' will be a "big problem" in the NFL
Saleh heaped additional praise on Collins, noting that he has the fundamental tools to become a formidable force in the NFL.
"So, that clip will be on teach tapes for a very, very, very long time. I could promise that. But you know, Alfred, he did get off to a slow start in training camp, but that young man, he's made of the right stuff, his day-in and day-out attitude, his work ethic, his strain, all of it.
"It's important to him. He loves this game and he's going to be a problem. He'll continue to grow and he's going to be a big, big problem in this League if he keeps his main the same mindset and the trajectory that he's going on."
This praise is especially notable considering Collins missed OTAs and minicamps due to agents negotiating for guaranteed deals.
It may have taken him a little longer to adjust, but his forced fumble against the Rams shows he could be a genuine prospect.