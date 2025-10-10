All 49ers

Robert Saleh Says this 49ers Rookie will be a "Big Problem" in the NFL

Alfred Collins is making immense progress already.

Henry Cheal

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh walks off of the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh walks off of the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the first five weeks of the NFL season, numerous rookies drafted by the San Francisco 49ers have made good progress.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh believes that one particular rookie has the potential to earn veteran-like status with the 49ers.

Saleh compares Alfred Collins to DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead

Alfred Collins
Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins (95) walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The 49ers drafted Collins in the second round, and that choice paid dividends in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Thursday Night Football, Collins forced a fumble, punched the ball out at the 1-yard line, and caused a turnover, which helped the 49ers secure the win.

Before Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saleh expressed confidence that Collins has the talent to reach veteran-level heights.

"So Alfred, one, that was probably one of the coolest individual efforts I've ever seen in a game of football.

"I mean, he splits a double team, and a cool side note to Alfred is during the evaluation process, we talked about how Alfred gives us something that we haven't really had since [DeForest] Buckner and [Arik] Armstead.

"He's just a guy with tremendous length to be able to make those plays where he is just sprawling out and making a play that most D-Linemen in this League can't make. It showed up there.

"The amount of strain and individual effort that it took for him to split the double team and a violent punch out, it was probably one of the coolest and most impressive individual efforts I've seen from an interior lineman that close to the goal line."

Saleh states Collins' will be a "big problem" in the NFL

Alfred Collins
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins (95) during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Saleh heaped additional praise on Collins, noting that he has the fundamental tools to become a formidable force in the NFL.

"So, that clip will be on teach tapes for a very, very, very long time. I could promise that. But you know, Alfred, he did get off to a slow start in training camp, but that young man, he's made of the right stuff, his day-in and day-out attitude, his work ethic, his strain, all of it.

"It's important to him. He loves this game and he's going to be a problem. He'll continue to grow and he's going to be a big, big problem in this League if he keeps his main the same mindset and the trajectory that he's going on."

This praise is especially notable considering Collins missed OTAs and minicamps due to agents negotiating for guaranteed deals.

It may have taken him a little longer to adjust, but his forced fumble against the Rams shows he could be a genuine prospect.

Read More

feed

Published |Modified
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News