Running Back is One of the 49ers' Top 5 Needs this Offseason
Sure, the 49ers just gutted their defense and need to draft at least four Day 1 starters on that side of the ball, but they also need a running back.
Their starter, Christian McCaffrey, will turn 29 in June. Last year, he suffered bilateral Achilles tendonitis which took months to go away and he did not rush himself back. He was extremely cautious as he should have been. Rupturing his Achilles could end his career.
So he didn't play the first half of the season. He even flew to Germany for a special treatment that hasn't been approved in the United States. When he finally returned to the field, he lasted just 50 carries before he suffered a season-ending PCL tear.
At this stage of McCaffrey's career, his body probably can't handle 20 carries per game anymore. He still could be an effective receiver, but if the 49ers overuse him as a runner, he'll probably get injured.
Which brings us to his backup, Isaac Guerendo. He's very fast and talented, but he's not a workhorse. In six years of college, he carried the ball just 231 times. Last season, he carried the ball 84 times before getting carted off the field with knee and ankle injuries during Week 18.
So you can bet the 49ers will draft another running back in a couple weeks. The question is when?
Realistically, the 49ers could argue that running back is their biggest need on offense because if McCaffrey misses an extended period again, they're screwed. They're a run-first team that isn't built to drop back and pass over and over.
Don't be surprised if the 49ers draft a running back in Round 3 this year. Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson would be perfect for them.