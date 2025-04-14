All 49ers

How Saints QB Derek Carr's Shoulder Injury Impacts the 49ers

The 49ers just might land a top-10 prospect with the 11th pick in the upcoming draft. And they can thank Derek Carr for that.

Grant Cohn

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Carr reportedly has a shoulder injury that could cost him all of 2025. Which means the Saints could be in the market for a quarterback. And they currently own the ninth pick in the Draft.

The 49ers do not seem to be in the market for a quarterback. They just signed Mac Jones to a two-year deal and they're trying to sign Brock Purdy to a long-term extension. So the more teams that draft quarterbacks in the top 10, the better.

Currently, as many as three teams are expected to draft quarterbacks in the top 10 -- the Titans, the Giants and the Saints. Which means the 49ers just might land the eighth-best player on their draft board. So they don't really have to trade up. They can stand pat and get a better player than they normally would with the 11th pick.

If the Saints take Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, it's possible that Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou will fall to the 11th pick and that would be the best-case scenario for the 49ers. They need an heir apparent to Trent Williams and Membou has the talent to be a top-five pick. Fortunately for the 49ers, teams reach for quarterbacks every year.

Even the 49ers reached for one when they traded up for Trey Lance in 2021.

I bet they won't make that mistake again.

