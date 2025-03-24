The Seahawks Sign Former 49ers Tight End Eric Saubert
The 49ers officially just lost their blocking tight end from 2024.
Eric Saubert has signed with the Seattle Seahawks according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The length and the terms of the contract have not yet been released.
Saubert spent one with the 49ers. He backed up George Kittle, started three games, caught 11 passes, gained 97 yards and scored 1 touchdown. Mostly, he blocked. He was a blocking specialist. The Seahawks most likely signed him to the full the same role.
Saubert will turn 31 in May, and he's not much of a receiver. He has caught just 47 passes in his eight-season career. Now, he's on his eighth team.
The 49ers signed Saubert to compete with former third-round pick Cam Latu to be the blocking tight end. Latu was so bad, the 49ers released him and Saubert won the job by default.
The 49ers originally drafted Latu in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft to replace Charlie Woener, who had signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Falcons. Clearly, the 49ers didn't want to spend that much money on a backup tight end.
But Latu was a huge bust and Saubert was underwhelming. So this offseason, the 49ers gave a three-year, $20.25 million contract to backup tight end Luke Farrell. Apparently, the 49ers want to make sure they have the best backup blocking tight end available.
Farrell is younger and a better blocker than Saubert, but not a better receiver. In four career seasons, Farrell has 36 catches and zero touchdowns.
I guess the 49ers have a type.