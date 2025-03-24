All 49ers

The Seahawks Sign Former 49ers Tight End Eric Saubert

The 49ers officially just lost their blocking tight end from 2024.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Eric Saubert (82) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Eric Saubert (82) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers officially just lost their blocking tight end from 2024.

Eric Saubert has signed with the Seattle Seahawks according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The length and the terms of the contract have not yet been released.

Saubert spent one with the 49ers. He backed up George Kittle, started three games, caught 11 passes, gained 97 yards and scored 1 touchdown. Mostly, he blocked. He was a blocking specialist. The Seahawks most likely signed him to the full the same role.

Saubert will turn 31 in May, and he's not much of a receiver. He has caught just 47 passes in his eight-season career. Now, he's on his eighth team.

The 49ers signed Saubert to compete with former third-round pick Cam Latu to be the blocking tight end. Latu was so bad, the 49ers released him and Saubert won the job by default.

The 49ers originally drafted Latu in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft to replace Charlie Woener, who had signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Falcons. Clearly, the 49ers didn't want to spend that much money on a backup tight end.

But Latu was a huge bust and Saubert was underwhelming. So this offseason, the 49ers gave a three-year, $20.25 million contract to backup tight end Luke Farrell. Apparently, the 49ers want to make sure they have the best backup blocking tight end available.

Farrell is younger and a better blocker than Saubert, but not a better receiver. In four career seasons, Farrell has 36 catches and zero touchdowns.

I guess the 49ers have a type.

More 49ers news

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News