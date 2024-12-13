Shanahan Chooses Deebo Over the Season as 49ers Fall to Rams 12-6
Deebo Samuel insisted this week that he isn’t slipping he just needs the ball. Kyle Shanahan believed him and tailored the game plan to Samuel. With that misjudgment, the Niner season is over after losing to the Rams 12-6. The team’s playoff chances are now under 1%.
Shanahan gave Samuel nine touches and Deebo produced 19 yards. Force-feeding Samuel consumed the first quarter and key moments throughout the game. A heroic effort by the defense was wasted by an offense that couldn’t get in rhythm.
The NFL moves so quickly. Nearly three years ago Samuel was the All-World wide back leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship in early 2022 against these Rams. Unfortunately, Samuel appears to be done. It’s cruel, the climb to the top takes a lifetime and the fall only takes a few years.
Faced with Samuel circa 2024, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have a decision to make, several actually, some of them Shanahan’s friends. The off-season will be a personal challenge and now becomes the focal point.
The season in the balance stakes of the game called on Isaac Guerendo to play on a foot injury and he was clearly limited. Brock Purdy had a poor game, it wasn’t just another rain game, he struggled to throw deep and plays that should have been touchdowns were not. In a game of field goals those missed opportunities had a direct impact on the outcome.
This season ends as it began, with a regretful what could have been.
GAME BALLS
Dre Greenlaw – A remarkable performance from Greenlaw in his first game back with eight tackles including three solo tackles in the first half.
Fred Warner – No one was happier to see Greenlaw back on the field. Warner had a season high 15 tackles.
PENALTY FLAGS
Brock Purdy – Throwing short to open receivers on deep balls was one of the reasons for the loss. The rain thing is a problem. The NFC has wet outdoor venues in January in Seattle, Green Bay, Philadelphia, and Washington - and as this game illustrated, Santa Clara gets rain in the winter too.
Kyle Shanahan – One of the cultural flaws of the organization is a dangerous tendency to wish things into being. This time with Samuel every metric pointed to the same thing, he’s done. To then make the call to rely on Samuel with the season on the line needs to be remembered by the Yorks.
I’m not hinting that they fire Shanahan, I think that’s extremely unlikely. A year from now, if the team is again out of the playoffs, Shanahan may be evaluated as head coach and defacto GM. At that time, this game and Shanahan’s decision on Samuel’s fate in 2025 will need to be given serious consideration.
THE VIEW FROM 10,000 FEET
The 6-8 record doesn’t reflect the talent of the team on paper, but on the field their inconsistency has defined the season. Part of that is injuries, but the injuries also come from doubling down on aging vets who have played a heavy load of playoff games in the last four years.
What this team needs to decide first is if it needs a change at general manager. Currently that falls to Shanahan and Lynch with Shanahan having final personnel control. However, if neither can let go of Samuel and Kyle Juszczyk, then it may be time to bring in an outside GM who doesn’t have personal strings attached.
UP NEXT
A cross-country trip to Miami. The Dolphins have won four of their last five and play in Houston this weekend.