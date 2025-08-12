Should 49ers prioritize re-signing this potential free agent?
Fans are gearing up for the start of the 2025 season, while Bleacher Report has decided to look ahead to the 2026 offseason. They went through every team and looked at a player that every team should prioritize signing before they get away this offseason. For the San Francisco 49ers, the choice was Colton McKivitz.
Colton McKivitz is a solid right tackle. According to PFF, he only surrendered two sacks last season and carried respectable run and pass blocking grades. He's not an elite tackle, but he's certainly a solid veteran starter. The Niners could look to improve the position through the draft, but rolling with a rookie starting tackle always carries risk.- Alex Ballentine
San Francisco would be wise to get McKivitz under contract for a few more seasons and work toward putting together a succession plan at the position.
Will the San Francisco 49ers re-sign Colton McKivitz before the offseason?
This is a sound choice. McKivitz is due a contract after this season and has stated that he would like to get something done with the team. After replacing Mike McGlinchey, McKivitz will now be in his third season as the starting right tackle.
He got much better between his first and second year as a starter, and the thought is that continuity is the best thing for the line. More than that, it is not easy to find a right tackle who brings starting caliber pedigree.
That is why San Francisco may sign McKivitz this offseason, and it is why Bleacher Report feels this is a move the team must make. It is not often that starting-caliber offensive tackles hit the open market. When they do, teams fall all over themselves to sign them.
49ers fans just saw Jaylon Moore get paid big money by the Kansas City Chiefs despite an average resume with San Francisco. The Tennessee Titans went out of their way to pay Dan Moore, who has been average at best as a starting left tackle.
The reality is that the longer the 49ers wait to pay McKivitz, the more his price tag goes up. As his price tag goes up, it gets more and more tempting for him to leave in free agency because he can see the teams waiting to outbid each other for his services.
McKivitz could certainly earn his big salary this season, but there is an understandable reason for the 49ers to hesitate in paying him as well. This is a later-round pick who has one season that could be defined as average as a starter. His first year as a starter was up and down was not worthy of investing into.
So, the team could say that McKivitz has played five NFL seasons and has only been a quality starter for one of them. Is that one season enough to give him a substantial contract? There are enough questions on both sides to debate what the right decision should be.