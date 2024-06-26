Should the 49ers Keep Deebo Samuel Long Term Instead of Brandon Aiyuk?
The 49ers have to choose between Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.
It seems highly unlikely that both wide receivers will be on the team next season. The 49ers will have to give Brock Purdy a contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL and they simply won't have enough cap space to keep two high-priced wide receivers long-term. That's why they drafted Ricky Pearsall in Round 1. They know they'll have to trade Aiyuk or Samuel eventually.
And earlier this offseason, Samuel seemed like he would be the one to get traded, considering he's older than Aiyuk. But things have changed.
Aiyuk is extremely unhappy with his role in the 49ers offense and the contract extension they've offered him. Plus he doesn't seem particularly close with head coach Kyle Shanahan, who once put Aiyuk in the doghouse for half a season.
Aiyuk wants more targets, more money and more respect from the 49ers. So he skipped OTAs and minicamp. Meanwhile, Samuel loves his role in the 49ers offense and seems quite content with his contract. And so he showed up to OTAs and minicamp and mentored the young wide receivers. He was a leader who was eager to be in San Francisco. As opposed to Aiyuk, who's not acting like a leader or a player who wants to be here.
Which means Aiyuk is making it easy for the 49ers to pick Samuel over him long-term. Aiyuk is showing the 49ers that he's replaceable. Meanwhile, no one can do Samuel's job. And if Christian McCaffrey gets injured and misses time, Samuel can do his job, too.
If I had to guess which player the 49ers will trade, Aiyuk or Samuel, I'd guess it would be Aiyuk.