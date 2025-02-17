Should the 49ers Sign New York Jets Cornerback D.J. Reed?
One of the top free agents on the market this offseason will be D.J. Reed and lots of NFL analysts expect the 49ers to sign him.
The 49ers originally drafted Reed in 2018, but they waived him early in his career and he got claimed by the Jets where he eventually flourished under former Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
Now Saleh is back with the 49ers as their defensive coordinator and Pro Football Focus says he should bring Reed with him.
"Highlighted in PFF’s NFL free agency signings we want to see, Reed and the 49ers should have a mutual interest in reaching a deal to reunite the cornerback with his former defensive play caller in New York," writes PFF analyst Mason Cameron. "Robert Saleh highly values outside cornerbacks who can stand up in man coverage in his scheme, something Reed has excelled at, earning an 83.1 man coverage grade in their time together."
I'm sure Saleh would love to have Reed on the 49ers defense, but they probably can't afford him. They haven't spent big money on two cornerbacks at the same time under head coach Kyle Shanahan, and they just gave Deommodore Lenoir a lucrative five-year extension a few months ago.
If the 49ers sign a defensive player this offseason, it's more likely they will sign a free safety and/or a linebacker. During Saleh's first stint as the 49ers' defensive coordinator, the 49ers spent more than $9 million per season on Jimmie Ward who was the starting free safety at the time. Saleh probably wants to find a similar player.