Should the 49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Packers for Christian Watson?

The 49ers don't have any wide receivers who possess Watson's blend of size and speed.

Grant Cohn

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) acknowledges fans after their 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) acknowledges fans after their 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal
If the 49ers can't come to an agreement on a contract extension with Brandon Aiyuk before the season starts, the team could decide that its best course of action is to trade him.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay proposes a trade that would send Brandon Aiyuk to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a second-round pick in 2024 and wide receiver Christian Watson.

"Watson should greatly intrigue the Niners' brass," writes Kay. "Although he has only appeared in 23 games since being drafted No. 34 overall in 2022, he has been a consistent scoring force when healthy. He's racked up 14 total touchdowns since entering the NFL and his unique blend of size (6'4", 208 pounds) and athleticism could be put to great use in San Francisco's scheme."

The 49ers don't have any wide receivers who possess Watson's blend of size and speed, so he would be a nice addition. But I highly doubt the 49ers would trade Aiyuk for another wide receiver when they just drafted Ricky Pearsall in Round 1 and Jacob Cowing in Round 4. The 49ers have too many wide receivers already. They don't really need another one. Instead, they could use an offensive lineman.

In addition, if the 49ers trade Aiyuk, I highly doubt they'd trade him to a team in the NFC, particularly one they likely would see in the playoffs. That trade could come back to bite the 49ers if Watson gets injured again and Aiyuk has another monster season and performs well against them head to head. Remember, the 49ers will play in Green this year.

I don't see this trade happening.

