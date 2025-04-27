Sports Illustrated Gives the 49ers a "D" Grade for their Draft
This seems a bit harsh.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano has given the 49ers a "D" grade for their draft this year. Here's what Manzano wrote about the 49ers' draft:
"To no surprise, the 49ers went heavy on defense with their draft class. They lost several starters in free agency, but the team might not have drafted the right players to immediately fill those voids. Mykel Williams surprisingly went ahead of Jalon Walker, and perhaps he doesn’t have the same upside as James Pearce Jr., Shemar Stewart and Mike Green. Then again, the 49ers might have seen something in Williams that wasn’t easy to spot after Williams played through an ankle injury last season. But this was a deep class for edge rushers. San Francisco also missed an opportunity to add an offensive lineman in the first round after losing Aaron Banks in free agency."
The 49ers could have drafted Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 11th pick to replace Banks -- the Cowboys took him one pick later. But I think Willams is a better pick than Booker and a better fit in the 49ers' defense than the other edge rushers Manzano named. Those guys are one-trick ponies who do not set firm edges in the run game.
Williams is a true three-down defensive end who will be elite against the run from Day 1. I think he was their best draft pick by far.
The worst thing the 49ers did was not address the offensive line until pick No. 249. But that doesn't make this draft a "D" in my humble opinion.