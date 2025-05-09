Sports Illustrated Gives the 49ers' Offseason a D-Minus
The 49ers' plan this offseason certainly was ambitious.
They lost nine starting players. And instead of signing new starters, they will attempt to replace all of them with rookies and second-year players. Which means this team might be really good in 2026 when the youngsters develop, but 2025 could be rough.
That's why Sports Illustrated gives the 49ers' offseason a D-minus.
"The 49ers desperately need their two most recent draft classes to produce and make up for the many veteran departures this offseason," writes Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano. "But they already took a hit with the loss of second-year safety Malik Mustapha, who is expected to miss the start of the season after sustaining a knee injury in last year’s finale. San Francisco is banking on its defensive front upgrades in the draft to help star defenders Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. The arrivals of Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins and Nick Martin could improve the team’s pass rush and run defense.
"But the 49ers neglected their needs on the offensive line and have a hole at guard with Aaron Banks signing with the Green Bay Packers. Brock Purdy should be O.K. without Deebo Samuel, who was traded to the Washington Commanders, because the team used a 2024 first-round pick on Ricky Pearsall and re-signed Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings the prior offseason. The inexperienced players should get a boost from Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey if they stay healthy this season."
Manzano isn't wrong about the 49ers offseason. His points are all correct.
Still, I think he missed the 49ers' best move of the offseason -- re-hiring Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator. Last year, the Eagles hired Vic Fangio, who was arguably their second-most important addition after Saquon Barkley. An elite defensive coordinator can go a long way, especially with a young defense.
So sure, the defense is young. But with Saleh leading the group, it could be really good by the end of the season.
Meanwhile, the offense has so many questions: Will Christian McCaffrey stay healthy? Will Trent Williams stay healthy? Will Brock Purdy stay healthy? Will George Kittle stay healthy? When will Brandon Aiyuk return from his knee injury and will he still be a good wide receiver when he does?
Fortunately for the 49ers, Saleh is back and they spent their first five draft picks on defensive players. They're rediscovering their defensive identity as a team which allows their offense to be complementary.
I'd give that a passing grade.