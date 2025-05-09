All 49ers

Sports Illustrated Gives the 49ers' Offseason a D-Minus

I'd give it a passing grade.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) and New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (right) talk before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) and New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (right) talk before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers' plan this offseason certainly was ambitious.

They lost nine starting players. And instead of signing new starters, they will attempt to replace all of them with rookies and second-year players. Which means this team might be really good in 2026 when the youngsters develop, but 2025 could be rough.

That's why Sports Illustrated gives the 49ers' offseason a D-minus.

"The 49ers desperately need their two most recent draft classes to produce and make up for the many veteran departures this offseason," writes Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano. "But they already took a hit with the loss of second-year safety Malik Mustapha, who is expected to miss the start of the season after sustaining a knee injury in last year’s finale. San Francisco is banking on its defensive front upgrades in the draft to help star defenders Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. The arrivals of Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins and Nick Martin could improve the team’s pass rush and run defense. 

"But the 49ers neglected their needs on the offensive line and have a hole at guard with Aaron Banks signing with the Green Bay Packers. Brock Purdy should be O.K. without Deebo Samuel, who was traded to the Washington Commanders, because the team used a 2024 first-round pick on Ricky Pearsall and re-signed Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings the prior offseason. The inexperienced players should get a boost from Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey if they stay healthy this season."

Manzano isn't wrong about the 49ers offseason. His points are all correct.

Still, I think he missed the 49ers' best move of the offseason -- re-hiring Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator. Last year, the Eagles hired Vic Fangio, who was arguably their second-most important addition after Saquon Barkley. An elite defensive coordinator can go a long way, especially with a young defense.

So sure, the defense is young. But with Saleh leading the group, it could be really good by the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the offense has so many questions: Will Christian McCaffrey stay healthy? Will Trent Williams stay healthy? Will Brock Purdy stay healthy? Will George Kittle stay healthy? When will Brandon Aiyuk return from his knee injury and will he still be a good wide receiver when he does?

Fortunately for the 49ers, Saleh is back and they spent their first five draft picks on defensive players. They're rediscovering their defensive identity as a team which allows their offense to be complementary.

I'd give that a passing grade.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News