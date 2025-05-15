Sports Illustrated Projects the 49ers to Win 8 Games in 2025

All 49ers

On paper, the 49ers have the easiest schedule in the NFL this season.

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reacts following the loss against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reacts following the loss against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
They have a last-place schedule, they get to face the NFC South and the NFC South and they don't have to face a team coming off a Bye week. Missing the playoffs for the second season in a row could be a fireable offense.

And yet, that's exactly what Sports Illustrated expects the 49ers to do. They project the 49ers to finish the season 8-9 and miss the playoffs.

"The 49ers have spent most of their offseason hearing about all the talent they lost in free agency," writes Sports Illustrated's Gilbert Manzano. "This team could be highly motivated and dangerous, especially if Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams stay healthy. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the 49ers turn many doubters into believers after starting the season against the Seahawks, Saints, Cardinals and Jaguars."

I agree with Manzano's analysis.

The 49ers are in an awkward position. Early in the season, their offense could perform well if healthy but the defense could struggle with so many rookies in the starting lineup. Then later in the season, the offense could struggle if injury-prone veterans miss time while the defense could improve as young players develop.

It seems unlikely that Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey will stay healthy and play like All Pros all season. It also seems unlikely that the 49ers defense will be dominant right away. So will the offense and defense ever be good at the same time in 2025?

The 49ers should be much better in 2026.

