Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor is Attending the 49ers' Local Pro Day
SANTA CLARA -- This feels significant.
Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor is attending the 49ers' Local Pro Day, which starts Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Local Pro Days typically are for players who went to local colleges and/or high schools and don't expect to get drafted early or at all.
Ayomanor is universally expected to get picked in Rounds 2 or 3. He was invited to the Combine and he ran a 4.44 at 206 lbs. He's also 6'2", which means he's bigger and faster than Brandon Aiyuk who is recovering from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus.
This offseason, the 49ers signed veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a two-year deal. He presumably will be a stopgap until Aiyuk returns, but he's not particularly dangerous and he'll turn 31 in September. So perhaps the 49ers would like to draft a wide receiver who's better than Robinson.
The 49ers attended Ayomanor's Pro Day at Stanford a few weeks ago, so he might be on their radar. By showing up to their local Pro Day, Ayomanor is telling the 49ers that he wants them to draft him.
Last year, Terrell Owens' son Terique Owens participated in the 49ers' local Pro Day and the 49ers went on to sign him as an undrafted free agent a few weeks later. He spent the season on their practice squad and just might make their 53-man roster next season.
Stay tuned for more information from the 49ers' local Pro Day.