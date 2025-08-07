First-Round Pick Injures Knee in 49ers' Joint Practice with Broncos
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just finished a two-hour joint practice with the Denver Broncos. Here's who stood out.
Keep in mind, the 49ers offense and defense were practicing simultaneously side by side on separate fields, and I focused on the offense.
Still, I saw 49ers rookie first-round pick Mykel Williams go down with a hyperextended left knee. He sat on the ground for a couple minutes before the trainers helped him get to his feet and hobble off the field. After practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Williams will not play in the 49ers' preseason opener this Saturday against the Broncos. More on Williams in a minute.
THE GOOD
1. Defensive end Nick Bosa.
Returned to practice after taking five rest days because he was sore, whatever that means. Today, he did not appear sore. Instead, he appeared to beat Mike McGlinchey for a sack every time I looked across the field to watch the defense 100 yards away. Some things never change.
2. Running back Christian McCaffrey.
Ran extremely hard even though the offensive line got completely manhandled without Trent Williams (more on him in a minute). Also caught a few passes from Brock Purdy. McCaffrey may not be as good as he was a couple years ago, but he's healthy and he's still a threat. With that being said, he almost never takes two reps in a row. Clearly, the 49ers are trying to protect him, which is smart. Unfortunately for them, they don't have a good backup running back.
3. Tight end George Kittle
Still the best receiver on the team, and it's not particularly close. Almost every time the offense is backed up and Brock Purdy has to make a play, he throws to Kittle, and he makes the catch. It will be interesting to see how many targets the 49ers give Kittle this season, because he'll turn 32 in October and they don't want to overuse him.
4. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall
Beat Broncos cornerback Riley Moss up the right sideline for a 30-yard touchdown catch during team drills. Also beat Patrick Surtain with a stutter-go during 7-on-7s, but Brock Purdy's pass was a duck that got intercepted (more on him in a minute). The Purdy-Pearsall connection was off for most of the day, as Pearsall failed to catch his first six targets. But at least he caught his final two. Pearsall is a terrific athlete, but he's not physical and he doesn't have long arms, so he struggles against press coverage and he's not the ideal target over the middle. Today, he jumped and tipped a high pass from Purdy and it got intercepted. In fairness to Purdy, Jauan Jennings or Brandon Aiyuk would have made that catch. Pearsall is at his best when he goes in motion, gets a free release and runs his route outside the numbers. When a DB gets his hands on Pearsall in the first five yards of his route, he's cooked. Which means the 49ers will need Jennings and Aiyuk at some point this season.
5. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins
Beat rookie cornerback Joshua Pickett for a deep touchdown catch during 1-on-1s, then caught a touchdown pass from Brock Purdy in the red zone while running a slant. Watkins just might be the second-best healthy wide receiver on the team after Pearsall. Demarcus Robinson also is good, but he's more of a possession receiver at this stage of his career. Watkins has much more juice.
6. Wide receiver Robbie Chosen
Caught a 60-yard touchdown from Mac Jones deep down the middle of the field. I wouldn't be surprised if Chosen makes the team. The 49ers don't have many other choices at the position. Sorry for the terrible pun.
7. Quarterback Mac Jones
Threw an interception in the red zone, which was just his third pick in 12 days of camp. Overall, he completed 13 of 16 pass attempts. His feet are slow, but he processes defenses quickly and throws with incredible anticipation.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. Defensive end Mykel Williams
Suffered his third injury of the offseason. The first one was an ankle injury in minicamp. The second one was an ankle injury a week ago. The third one was a knee injury today. Fortunately for the 49ers, none of the injuries have been serious. Still, Williams has been dinged up for the better part of the past 12 months. At some point, he has to show that he can play football for extended stretches of time without getting injured.
2. Quarterback Brock Purdy
Led two nice touchdown drives during a two-minute drill, something the 49ers never practice when they're on their own. God love Sean Payton and the Broncos for insisting on this period so Purdy can show his head coach how well he can run a hurry-up offense. Overall though, Purdy completed just 15 of 26 pass attempts (58 percent) during 11-on-11 team drills, and 3 of 6 pass attempts with 2 interceptions during 7-on-7s. He also overthrew a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk downfield. After this miss, Kyle Shanahan's father, Mike Shanahan, threw up his hands, turned his back on the 49ers offense and walked over to watch the 49ers defense face the Broncos offense. To be fair, Purdy was facing one of the best defenses in the league, and he didn't have Trent Williams (more on him in a minute). The 49ers' offense simply doesn't function well without their future Hall of Fame left tackle. Still, the Broncos laughed at Purdy just as the Chargers laughed at Jimmy Garoppolo during a joint practice four years ago. Keep in mind, former 49ers Talanoa Hufanga and D.J. Jones are on the Broncos defense, and they were laughing, too.
3. Left tackle Trent Williams
Suited up, meaning he actually went to the trouble of putting on his pads and uniform, and then didn't practice. Instead, he stood next to the offense and talked to Brandon Aiyuk during team drills and did a lot of laughing, which was weird, because the offense struggled big time without him for the first half of the practice. They could have used him. He seemed like a retired player who was giving his former team a surprise visit.
4. Running back Patrick Taylor Jr.
He's currently the No. 2 running back on the depth chart because Isaac Guerendo is injured once again. Taylor Jr. is in terrific shape, but he's not a dynamic runner. They can't afford to take McCaffrey off the field for him.
5. Running back Jordan James
Will miss the next few weeks after having surgery to repair a broken finger. He hasn't stayed healthy long enough to have a good offseason. Good thing the 49ers signed Corey Kiner as an undrafted free agent -- he's everything they wanted James to be. Too bad they traded Jordan Mason to the Vikings. They could use him.
6. Cornerback Chase Lucas
Almost started three fights on special teams. Coaches had to restrain him each time. No one on the 49ers talks more crap than Lucas, who probably won't make the team.
7. Kicker Jake Moody
Made some impressive field goals, but doinked a 33-yarder off the left upright, and that's all I care about.
THE FINAL TAKEAWAYS
1. The 49ers offense struggled big time for the first half of practice but rallied and redeemed itself in the second half, partly because Purdy started spreading the ball around and stopped force-feeding Pearsall.
2. The 49ers desperately need a backup running back to spell Christian McCaffrey. If Isaac Guerendo can't be that player, they're in trouble.
3. Nick Bosa is still a player to monitor. He missed five days last week due to "soreness." We'll see if that pops back up again in the future.