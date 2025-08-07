All 49ers

First-Round Pick Injures Knee in 49ers' Joint Practice with Broncos

Not another injury.

Grant Cohn

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive ends Nick Bosa (97) and Mykel Williams (98) work on their pass rushing skills during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just finished a two-hour joint practice with the Denver Broncos. Here's who stood out.

Keep in mind, the 49ers offense and defense were practicing simultaneously side by side on separate fields, and I focused on the offense.

Still, I saw 49ers rookie first-round pick Mykel Williams go down with a hyperextended left knee. He sat on the ground for a couple minutes before the trainers helped him get to his feet and hobble off the field. After practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Williams will not play in the 49ers' preseason opener this Saturday against the Broncos. More on Williams in a minute.

THE GOOD

1. Defensive end Nick Bosa.

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) runs a blocking drill during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Returned to practice after taking five rest days because he was sore, whatever that means. Today, he did not appear sore. Instead, he appeared to beat Mike McGlinchey for a sack every time I looked across the field to watch the defense 100 yards away. Some things never change.

2. Running back Christian McCaffrey.

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs a play from scrimmage during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Ran extremely hard even though the offensive line got completely manhandled without Trent Williams (more on him in a minute). Also caught a few passes from Brock Purdy. McCaffrey may not be as good as he was a couple years ago, but he's healthy and he's still a threat. With that being said, he almost never takes two reps in a row. Clearly, the 49ers are trying to protect him, which is smart. Unfortunately for them, they don't have a good backup running back.

3. Tight end George Kittle

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) works out with his teammates during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Still the best receiver on the team, and it's not particularly close. Almost every time the offense is backed up and Brock Purdy has to make a play, he throws to Kittle, and he makes the catch. It will be interesting to see how many targets the 49ers give Kittle this season, because he'll turn 32 in October and they don't want to overuse him.

4. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-Imagn Images / Robert Kupbens-Imagn Images

Beat Broncos cornerback Riley Moss up the right sideline for a 30-yard touchdown catch during team drills. Also beat Patrick Surtain with a stutter-go during 7-on-7s, but Brock Purdy's pass was a duck that got intercepted (more on him in a minute). The Purdy-Pearsall connection was off for most of the day, as Pearsall failed to catch his first six targets. But at least he caught his final two. Pearsall is a terrific athlete, but he's not physical and he doesn't have long arms, so he struggles against press coverage and he's not the ideal target over the middle. Today, he jumped and tipped a high pass from Purdy and it got intercepted. In fairness to Purdy, Jauan Jennings or Brandon Aiyuk would have made that catch. Pearsall is at his best when he goes in motion, gets a free release and runs his route outside the numbers. When a DB gets his hands on Pearsall in the first five yards of his route, he's cooked. Which means the 49ers will need Jennings and Aiyuk at some point this season.

5. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi wideout Jordan Watkins (WO43) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Beat rookie cornerback Joshua Pickett for a deep touchdown catch during 1-on-1s, then caught a touchdown pass from Brock Purdy in the red zone while running a slant. Watkins just might be the second-best healthy wide receiver on the team after Pearsall. Demarcus Robinson also is good, but he's more of a possession receiver at this stage of his career. Watkins has much more juice.

6. Wide receiver Robbie Chosen

Aug 11, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Robbie Chosen (3) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Caught a 60-yard touchdown from Mac Jones deep down the middle of the field. I wouldn't be surprised if Chosen makes the team. The 49ers don't have many other choices at the position. Sorry for the terrible pun.

7. Quarterback Mac Jones

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) works on his footwork in the pocket during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Threw an interception in the red zone, which was just his third pick in 12 days of camp. Overall, he completed 13 of 16 pass attempts. His feet are slow, but he processes defenses quickly and throws with incredible anticipation.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Defensive end Mykel Williams

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Mikel Williams (98) cools off during a water break from the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Suffered his third injury of the offseason. The first one was an ankle injury in minicamp. The second one was an ankle injury a week ago. The third one was a knee injury today. Fortunately for the 49ers, none of the injuries have been serious. Still, Williams has been dinged up for the better part of the past 12 months. At some point, he has to show that he can play football for extended stretches of time without getting injured.

2. Quarterback Brock Purdy

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) works on his footwork in the pocket during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Led two nice touchdown drives during a two-minute drill, something the 49ers never practice when they're on their own. God love Sean Payton and the Broncos for insisting on this period so Purdy can show his head coach how well he can run a hurry-up offense. Overall though, Purdy completed just 15 of 26 pass attempts (58 percent) during 11-on-11 team drills, and 3 of 6 pass attempts with 2 interceptions during 7-on-7s. He also overthrew a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk downfield. After this miss, Kyle Shanahan's father, Mike Shanahan, threw up his hands, turned his back on the 49ers offense and walked over to watch the 49ers defense face the Broncos offense. To be fair, Purdy was facing one of the best defenses in the league, and he didn't have Trent Williams (more on him in a minute). The 49ers' offense simply doesn't function well without their future Hall of Fame left tackle. Still, the Broncos laughed at Purdy just as the Chargers laughed at Jimmy Garoppolo during a joint practice four years ago. Keep in mind, former 49ers Talanoa Hufanga and D.J. Jones are on the Broncos defense, and they were laughing, too.

3. Left tackle Trent Williams

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) works out with his teammates during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Suited up, meaning he actually went to the trouble of putting on his pads and uniform, and then didn't practice. Instead, he stood next to the offense and talked to Brandon Aiyuk during team drills and did a lot of laughing, which was weird, because the offense struggled big time without him for the first half of the practice. They could have used him. He seemed like a retired player who was giving his former team a surprise visit.

4. Running back Patrick Taylor Jr.

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. (32) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He's currently the No. 2 running back on the depth chart because Isaac Guerendo is injured once again. Taylor Jr. is in terrific shape, but he's not a dynamic runner. They can't afford to take McCaffrey off the field for him.

5. Running back Jordan James

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan James (29) runs a play from scrimmage during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Will miss the next few weeks after having surgery to repair a broken finger. He hasn't stayed healthy long enough to have a good offseason. Good thing the 49ers signed Corey Kiner as an undrafted free agent -- he's everything they wanted James to be. Too bad they traded Jordan Mason to the Vikings. They could use him.

6. Cornerback Chase Lucas

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Bryce Oliver (80) hauls a pass over San Francisco 49ers cornerback Chase Lucas (26) during their first preseason game of the 2024-25 season at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Almost started three fights on special teams. Coaches had to restrain him each time. No one on the 49ers talks more crap than Lucas, who probably won't make the team.

7. Kicker Jake Moody

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Made some impressive field goals, but doinked a 33-yarder off the left upright, and that's all I care about.

THE FINAL TAKEAWAYS

1. The 49ers offense struggled big time for the first half of practice but rallied and redeemed itself in the second half, partly because Purdy started spreading the ball around and stopped force-feeding Pearsall.

2. The 49ers desperately need a backup running back to spell Christian McCaffrey. If Isaac Guerendo can't be that player, they're in trouble.

3. Nick Bosa is still a player to monitor. He missed five days last week due to "soreness." We'll see if that pops back up again in the future.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

