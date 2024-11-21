Terrell Owens Calls Out 49ers WR Deebo Samuel
Terrell Owens does not seem impressed with Deebo Samuel's effort this season.
Owens was one of the hardest-working wide receivers in the NFL -- that's why he's a five-time All Pro and a Hall of Famer. Granted, he wasn't a particularly good teammate, but he maintained a high standard of performance for 15 years.
Samuel has been an All Pro once, which means he had one great season three years ago. Now he's almost 29 and his play is declining. He almost certainly will not be a Hall of Famer. And that's OK.
The problem is that the 49ers pay Samuel nearly $24 million per season and he's not producing. Last week, he had just 21 yards from scrimmage. Jauan Jennings has surpassed him on the depth chart and Ricky Pearsall could soon as well.
"Deebo is not really playing up to Deebo's standards," Owens said on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco. "It seems like he's more focused on his pregame attire than the game. If we can shift that focus, maybe that can energize and create some more production from an offensive standpoint. I'm just being tongue-in-cheek with that."
Good for Owens.
It's about time someone called out Samuel. He needs to hold himself to a higher standard. Ever since he got his big pay day, he has been underwhelming. And if Kyle Shanahan won't call him out and none of the other captains will either, who better than Owens, one of the greatest wide receivers in franchise history?
Maybe Jerry Rice should say something, too.