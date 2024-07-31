Terrell Owens' Son, Terique, Has Been a Pleasant Surprise for the 49ers
When the 49ers invited Terique Owens to their local Pro Day this offseason, it seemed like they were doing his famous father a favor.
Terrell Owens is a Hall of Fame wide receiver who played for the 49ers from 1996 to 2003. Terique Owens, Terrell's son, is an undrafted free agent rookie wide receiver who currently is playing better at 49ers training camp than anyone expected he would.
Terique Owens caught just 46 passes in three seasons at Missouri State, so he had no chance to get drafted. That's why he went to the 49ers' local Pro Day. It's usually for under-the-radar players who grew up in the Bay Area or went to college in the Bay Area. And it seemed like nepotism was the only reason Owens got an invitation.
But of all the players who attended the 49ers' local Pro Day this year, Owens was the one player they invited to training camp. And through six training camp practices, Owens has been the best rookie wide receiver on the roster.
Granted, first-round pick Ricky Pearsall missed the first four practices with a pulled hamstring and fourth-round pick Jacob Cowing has missed the past three practices with the same injury. So those two could surpass Owens soon. But for now, Owens is the one who has made the best plays.
On Tuesday, Owens caught a deep touchdown pass during 1-on-1 drills after beating cornerback Ambry Thomas, then Owens caught another deep touchdown pass during 11-on-11 team drills after beating cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Which means Owens is beating legitimate NFL defensive backs.
Of course, that doesn't mean Owens will make the 49ers' 53-man roster. But even if he doesn't initially, he almost certainly will make their practice squad, and then he'd be one injury away from getting promoted to the active roster.
Watch out.