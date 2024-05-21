All 49ers

The 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk Have Made No Progress on an Extension

Here's how I see this negotiation playing out.

Grant Cohn

Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) talks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) talks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
49ers OTAs start this week and Brandon Aiyuk reportedly won't show up.

That's because he wants a contract extension, and he and the 49ers remain far apart in the negotiations. The two sides have made no progress since before last month's draft, according to The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

"Will the 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk? The teams that checked on it got the sense that no, they weren't interested in doing it, and that's what they said as well. So now it's back to the table to try to get a contract extension done, and it doesn't seem like they're any closer at this point than they have been during the last few weeks and months. Don't expect to see Aiyuk around for anything that's voluntary, and let's see about the mandatory stuff as well with him because you know he wants this done. He doesn't want to have to play on the last year of his contract. If the 49ers realize at some point that they can't get this thing done, does he push their hand and say look, either it's a contract or get me out of here. We're not there. There hasn't been a trade request. I know there were rumblings and reports about it. We're just not there at this point. It's just a matter of figuring out what his value is. Because he's looking out and he sees the deal that Amon-Ra St. Brown got done, and the 49ers may turn around and say well your production is not the same as his. And he can say well my target share is not the same. Between Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, the ball has got to go elsewhere in this offense, so if I had the number of targets that some of these other guys had, my production would be up there with them as well. And then the 49ers are saying well we have to pay all these other people, how can we possibly pay you at the top of the market as well? So that's the dance that's going on right now. Every sense I've gotten from speaking to folks familiar with the progress of talks is that they are not close at this point."

Mike Garafolo, NFL Network

Here's how I see this negotiation playing out:

I'm guessing the 49ers would pay Aiyuk $25 million per season and he wants closer to $30 million per season. That would be a big difference. So if Aiyuk isn't willing to take the 49ers' offer, I think they'll let him play out his rookie deal, then franchise tag him next year and trade him for a second-round pick. That would be smarter than paying Aiyuk $30 million per season. Because he's good, but he's not great, and the 49ers don't use him enough to justify paying him all that money and they know it.

