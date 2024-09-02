The 49ers are a 3.5-Point Favorite to Beat the Jets on Monday Night
The 49ers home opener against the Jets originally was supposed to be an easy win, because Aaron Rodgers is coming off a torn Achilles and the 49ers are coming off a Super Bowl appearance.
But Brandon Aiyuk missed the entire offseason and Trent Williams is still holding out for more money. And now the 49ers' home opener looks like it will be a close game.
"One of the biggest swings in the spread on the Week 1 slate comes in this matchup between the Jets and 49ers," writes Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports. "San Francisco initially opened at a 6-point favorite, but that has since fallen all the way to 3.5. It's worth noting that the Super Bowl losers have gone 4-19 ATS in their following Week 1 openers since 2000, so that trend -- coupled with the return of Aaron Rodgers to the Jets -- could be what is driving people to back New York with the points."
It's also worth noting that the last time the 49ers lost the Super Bowl, they opened the following season with a 24-20 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals. So the Super Bowl hangover is real. And the 49ers' hangover seems even worse this time around.
Until Williams returns to the team, it's hard to pick the 49ers to beat the Jets. And even if Williams returns late this week, he still might not be ready to play Week 1. And even if he does play, he might not be himself.
This is why the line is moving the way it is.