Why the 49ers Took So Long to Extend Brandon Aiyuk
For four months, the 49ers refused to increase their offer to Brandon Aiyuk. So why did they suddenly change their mind at the last minute?
The 49ers seemed adamant that Aiyuk was worth no more than $26 million per season to them. That reportedly is what they offered him in April. And when he asked for more, they started listening to trade offers.
Before the 49ers ultimately caved and gave Brandon Aiyuk everything he wanted, they had trades in place with the Browns and the Patriots, deals that Aiyuk vetoed because he didn't want to play for those teams.
Then on Aug. 7, it was reported that the 49ers had a trade in place with the Steelers, a team that Aiyuk was open to playing for. But the 49ers didn't pull the trigger right away. They hesitated. And their fans were extremely upset. Trading Aiyuk to Pittsburgh for draft picks would have been an extremely unpopular move for the 49ers.
So rather than make a move that would infuriate the fan base, on Aug. 12 the 49ers finally offered Aiyuk $30 million per season. And a couple weeks later, he signed the deal.
I could be wrong, but it seems clear that the 49ers strongly believed that Aiyuk was asking for too much money and that it would be smarter to trade him than to overpay him, and they changed their mind only when the fan base reacted in anger to a trade that almost sent Aiyuk to Pittsburgh.
It almost seems like the fan base shamed the 49ers into extending Aiyuk.