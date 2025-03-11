The 49ers are Releasing Fullback Kyle Juszczyk
At last.
The 49ers have informed veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk that they are releasing him according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This move will create almost $3 million in cap space for the 49ers, and that $3 million is much more valuable than Juszczyk at this stage of his career.
In eight seasons, the 49ers paid Juszczyk nearly $40 million and he produced just 2,107 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns. He was not a natural runner, but he could catch the occasional pass and block. Although his blocking used to be much better than it is these days.
Juszczyk will turn 34 in April. He's not an overwhelming force or an athletic mismatch anymore. The 49ers have lots of players who run the ball better than he does and plenty of players who catch the better than he does. He simply takes playing time away from better players. Juszczyk's departure means more playing time for second-year wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing.
It's unclear if the 49ers will look for a fullback to replace Juszczyk. Today, they agreed to sign Jacksonville Jaguars blocking tight end Luke Farrell who could be the replacement if the 49ers evolve into a two-tight end offense.
Or, the 49ers could draft a player to replace Juszczyk, someone such as Arizona State running back/fullback Cam Skattebo. He seems like the kind of player head coach Kyle Shanahan absolutely would love.
Good luck, Juice.
