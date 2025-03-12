The 49ers are Signing Rams WR Demarcus Robinson for 2 Years, $9.5 Mil
The 49ers just added depth to their wide receiver room.
They're signing Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a two-year, $9.5 million deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Robinson will be 31 in September, so he doesn't exactly make the 49ers younger, but he certainly is cost-effective for a productive wide receiver. Last season, he set career highs in receiving yards (505) and touchdown catches (7), so he's a quality No. 3 receiver who fits the 49ers system considering he just played for the Rams.
Robinson gives the 49ers a veteran receiver who can fill in while Brandon Aiyuk recovers from a torn ACL and MCL. Aiyuk could miss some or most of the upcoming season. And while he's out, the starters most likely will be Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall with Robinson joining them on the field for three-wide-receiver formations.
Robinson also gives the 49ers the ability to trade Aiyuk if they find a trade partner. The 49ers probably would love to trade Aiyuk before his $22,855,000 option bonus becomes official on April 1. But they could have a difficult time finding a team that's willing to take on Aiyuk's large salary before he can run or pass a physical.
Regardless of what happens to Aiyuk, Robinson allows the 49ers to not draft a wide receiver for a change. Instead, they can focus on the trenches for the first time in years.
