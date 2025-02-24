The 49ers Could Draft Center Jake Brendel's Replacement this Offseason
Jake Brendel probably is the worst starter on the 49ers.
He's a solid run blocker who fits the 49ers' outside-zone blocking scheme. But he's a liability in pass protection, he's small and he's the second-oldest starting center in the NFL after Mitch Morse of the Jaguars. It's time the 49ers find their center of the future.
That's why I expect the 49ers to draft a center this year. They can't wait until Brendel is a free agent in two years -- they have to start developing one now. NFL offensive linemen often take a year or two to reach their full potential, and head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't like to play rookies at center.
In Shanahan's offense, the center makes all the line calls and protection calls at the line of scrimmage before the play happens. Which means the center has to know the offense as well as the quarterback does. So Shanahan generally likes a veteran to play the position -- see: Weston Richburg, Alex Mack and now Brendel.
Technically, the 49ers haven't drafted a center since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch joined the organization in 2017. Instead, they've signed centers. They could do that again this year, but their cap space will be limited once they make Brock Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.
Look for the 49ers to pick a center on Day 2 of the NFL Draft this year -- that's Round 2 or Round 3.