All 49ers

The 49ers Could Draft Center Jake Brendel's Replacement this Offseason

Brendel probably is the worst starter on the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers center Jake Brendel (64) is introduced before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers center Jake Brendel (64) is introduced before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jake Brendel probably is the worst starter on the 49ers.

He's a solid run blocker who fits the 49ers' outside-zone blocking scheme. But he's a liability in pass protection, he's small and he's the second-oldest starting center in the NFL after Mitch Morse of the Jaguars. It's time the 49ers find their center of the future.

That's why I expect the 49ers to draft a center this year. They can't wait until Brendel is a free agent in two years -- they have to start developing one now. NFL offensive linemen often take a year or two to reach their full potential, and head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't like to play rookies at center.

In Shanahan's offense, the center makes all the line calls and protection calls at the line of scrimmage before the play happens. Which means the center has to know the offense as well as the quarterback does. So Shanahan generally likes a veteran to play the position -- see: Weston Richburg, Alex Mack and now Brendel.

Technically, the 49ers haven't drafted a center since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch joined the organization in 2017. Instead, they've signed centers. They could do that again this year, but their cap space will be limited once they make Brock Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

Look for the 49ers to pick a center on Day 2 of the NFL Draft this year -- that's Round 2 or Round 3.

Read more

feed

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News