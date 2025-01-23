The 49ers Could Get Good News about a Division Rival's Quarterback Soon
The 49ers could get some good news about the divisional-rival Los Angeles Rams this offseason.
Matthew Stafford has been the best quarterback in the NFC West since the Rams traded for him in 2021 -- he just beat the 49ers twice this season. But he'll be 37 in February and he hasn't yet decided if he'll play next season or retire.
Last offseason, Stafford also floated the possibility of retiring until the Rams revised his contract just before training camp. It's possible Stafford is trying to do that again. If that's the case, Rams head coach Sean McVay wants a swift resolution.
"We don't want to have that go on again," McVay said on Thursday. "I don't think that's good for anybody. I think sooner than later, being able to get that clarity. Understanding clear, open and honest communication. I think there's a lot of love coming from our part. I think there's a lot of appreciation coming from his part as well. And I think a lot sooner than later is an ideal scenario."
Sounds like McVay is telling Stafford to make up his mind. The Rams had a slow start this past season and clearly want all their key players on hand for OTAs and minicamp, and that includes Stafford. If he wants to hold the team hostage for a few extra million, would the Rams consider trading him?
It's worth noting that the Rams almost never engage in messy holdouts with players.
Stay tuned.