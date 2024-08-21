All 49ers

The 49ers Hope Talanoa Hufanga Can Start Practicing Next Week

The season opener is Monday, Sept. 9 against the New York Jets, so Hufanga has fewer than three weeks to prepare himself to play an entire football game. Seems unrealistic when he currently isn't even fit to practice.

Oct 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers are limping toward the start of the regular season.

So many of their key players have missed most or all of training camp, which means they're not in football shape. All Pro strong safety Talanoa Hufanga, who tore his ACL last season, still hasn't practiced with the team. Which means he could start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform List and miss the first four games.

“That's still up for discussion right now," head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday. "He got cleared last week, so it's been good that he can do real football drills and stuff, with the trainers and everything. He's been going a lot harder with that. I think two days on, two days off. Hopefully it goes real good this week and maybe we could ease him into practice next week.”

Don't be surprised if the 49ers start slow this season. Because the following players probably won't be in peak football condition for Week 1: Hufanga (ACL), Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), Trent Williams (holding out), Brandon Aiyuk (holding in), Christian McCaffrey (calf), Aaron Banks (pinky), Isaac Yiadom (ankle) and Ricky Pearsall (shoulder).

The 49ers probably expect to make a run during the second half of the season when those players are fully healthy.

