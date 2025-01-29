The 49ers Could Release Leonard Floyd this Offseason
Robert Saleh could shake up the 49ers' defensive personnel significantly this offseason.
Last offseason, the 49ers signed lots of journeymen veterans on defense including edge rusher Leonard Floyd, who had previously played for 49ers assistant head coach Brandon Staley. Staley was the one who pushed the 49ers to sign Floyd. Now Staley is unlikely to return to the 49ers next season because Saleh is back and Staley isn't needed anymore.
Which means Saleh could cut some of Staley's players, Floyd in particular.
Floyd probably doesn't fit what Saleh is looking for in an edge rusher opposite Nick Bosa. Floyd will be 33 next season -- he's not explosive anymore. Saleh wants someone like Dee Ford who had the quickest first step in the NFL when he was in his prime.
In addition, Floyd struggles against the run. He's not big enough to play defensive end in the 49ers' 4-3 Wide 9 scheme and was a big reason the 49ers' run defense was so poor this season. And Saleh's first job as the 49ers' defensive coordinator will be to sure up the run defense as he did immediately during his first stint as the 49ers defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020.
Floyd's base salary for 2025 is $7.9 million and it's not guaranteed. I doubt the 49ers will pay him all that money to be a mediocre pass rusher and poor run defender. I expect they'll release him when free agency starts and replace him in the draft, possibly with their first-round pick.