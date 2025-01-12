All 49ers

The 49ers Could Restructure Fred Warner's Contract this Offseason

Brock Purdy isn't the only player on the 49ers who will get a new deal this offseason.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Fred Warner could get a new deal as well even though he has two seasons remaining on his current contract. That's because it has no guaranteed money left and his salary-cap number will be a bloated $29.1 million next season and $26.7 million in 2026. Which means the 49ers could create cap space by restructuring Warner's deal and giving him a signing this offseason instead of big weekly game checks.

The 49ers did similar restructures last year for both Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams. Both of them had multiple years but no guaranteed money remaining on their previous deals, so the 49ers took care of them and lowered their cap numbers at the same time. It seems highly likely that Warner would get the same treatment.

Warner played through a fractured ankle since Week 1 and still earned his fourth first-team All Pro selection in the past five seasons. He was the only player on the team who was a first-team All Pro this season -- that includes George Kittle who was a second-team All Pro.

Warner most likely is a future Hall of Famer and is the unquestioned leader of the 49ers defense. The 49ers even could decide to extend his contract rather than restructure it if they want him to retire with the organization. He seems like he could go into coaching or television after he retires.

