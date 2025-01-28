All 49ers

The 49ers Could Sign Free Agent Quarterback Joe Flacco per Report

The 49ers still should draft a mobile quarterback they can develop into a dual-threat weapon, but signing Flacco is a no-brainer.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) yells from the line of scrimmage during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
The 49ers could add a Super-Bowl-winning quarterback to their roster this offseason.

Joe Flacco will be a free agent when the new league year starts on March 12 and the 49ers are expected to be interested in signing him according to NFL insider Tony Pauline.

"One veteran quarterback who has been talked about the past few days is Joe Flacco," writes Pauline. "I've been told by sources close to the ageless quarterback that he intends to play in 2025. After a 10-year career with the Baltimore Ravens that produced a Super Bowl victory, Flacco had success in recent seasons with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts coming off the bench. The Browns have privately told people they made a mistake letting Flacco go, though they really had little choice with Deshaun Watson returning from injury. I'm told to keep an eye on the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots as suitors for Flacco in the offseason, as all would look for a veteran backup."

I completely buy this report. Flacco played for the Jets in 2021 and 2022 when their head coach was Robert Saleh, who now is the 49ers defensive coordinator, so they have a connection.

And Flacco would be a terrific signing for the 49ers. He's not mobile, but he still has a great arm and he can win games unlike Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs. Best of all, Flacco has a 10-6 postseason record, so he could theoretically step in and win playoff games if Brock Purdy were to go down.

