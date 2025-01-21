The 49ers Could Take a Quarterback on Day 2 of the NFL Draft This Year
The 49ers most likely are a few months away from making Brock Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. And yet, they still could be in the market for a quarterback this offseason.
Both of their backups -- Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen -- will be free agents and neither is particularly good. The 49ers need an upgrade behind Brock Purdy, particularly because he has injured his throwing arm three times. He tore the UCL in his throwing elbow during the 49ers' NFC Championship loss to the Eagles. Then he injured his throwing shoulder in a loss to the Seahawks this season and missed the following game. Then he injured his throwing elbow again in a loss to the Lions a few weeks ago and missed the final game of the season.
Purdy is a smaller quarterback who holds the ball a long time and scrambles often -- his frame and playing style could lead to more injuries and more games missed in the future. Which means the 49ers need a talented backup quarterback who can win if Purdy misses time.
In 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles' franchise quarterback was Carson Wentz -- they had given him a four-year, $128 million extension in 2019. But Wentz had an injury history and the Eagles were coming off a 9-7 season. So just in case, they drafted Jalen Hurts in Round 2.
The 49ers could do something similar this year. They won't take a quarterback on Day 1 of the draft, but they certainly could take one on Day 2 when they currently own three picks -- nos. 43, 75 and 101. The Eagles probably would take a quarterback with pick no. 43. Kyle Shanahan might wait until pick no. 101. Remember, he drafted Kirk Cousins with pick no. 102 and C.J. Beathard with pick no. 104. Shanahan seems to like picking quarterbacks at the end of Round 3.
If the 49ers indeed draft a quarterback on Day 2, they could take Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Texas' Quinn Ewers, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Ohio State's Will Howard or Georgia's Carson Beck.