The 49ers Defense has been Alarmingly Bad Through Three Games
Something is seriously wrong with the 49ers defense.
Through three games, it's one of the worst defenses in the NFL. It has given up 6.1 yards per play, which is third worst among 32 NFL teams. It also has allowed an average opponent passer rating of 101.5, which is sixth worst in the league. And the 49ers haven't faced Patrick Mahomes yet. So far, they've faced Aaron Rodgers coming off a 12-month layoff, Sam Darnold and Matthew Stafford without his top two wide receivers.
What is the 49ers' excuse?
They certainly have lots of injured players, but most of them are on offense. The only starter the 49ers currently are missing on defense is Dre Greenlaw, who's a good linebacker. But his absence doesn't explain why the pass rush has disappeared or why the pass coverage down the field has fallen off a cliff.
It's early, but it seems like rookie defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen has been a poor hire. He's blitzing at the lowest rate of any team in the league, which means he's being passive considering the 49ers' four-man pass rush hasn't produced on its own.
Last season, the 49ers defensive coordinator was Steve Wilks, and his defense gave up just 17.5 points per game, which was third-fewest in the league. But the players and the front office felt Wilks underperformed. So when they lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs, they essentially scapegoated him by firing him a few days later.
In hindsight, it seems that was an emotional decision that made the defense worse.