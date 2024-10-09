The 49ers Defensive Backs Have Zero Interceptions Through Five Games
Something is seriously wrong with the 49ers defense.
Last season, their defensive backs intercepted a whopping 16 passes in 17 regular season games. This season, they have intercepted a grand total of zero through five games, and most of their starters have returned.
What's going on?
Charvarius Ward, Deommodore Lenoir and Ji'Ayir Brown all were legitimate playmakers last season. Combined, they intercepted 10 passes. Now they all have intercepted none.
"We’ve got to attack it more," defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen said on Tuesday. "I mean, there's always ops. It's just one of those things where we need a mindset of when it's up, it's ours. Be the receiver, be the aggressor. Just hasn't happened yet. We need to be more aggressive with it."
TRANSLATION: The players have to play better. Sorensen is putting them in positions to make plays, they simply aren't making them because they're not being aggressive enough. Suddenly, a defensive backfield that was among the most aggressive in the NFL at forcing turnovers turned passive overnight.
Sure, Nick.
I have an alternate interpretation: Sorensen is failing. It's his first season as a defensive coordinator and teams are eating his lunch. He is not putting his defensive backs in position to make plays because he's not disguising coverages. Other teams know what the 49ers are doing on defense before they do it. That's why they've lost to two teams that have terrible offenses -- the Rams and the Cardinals.
Sorensen better find some answers quick, or he'll be the first one gone.