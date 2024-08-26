The 49ers Expect Ricky Pearsall to Resume Practicing This Week
The 49ers haven't shut down Ricky Pearsall for the season just yet.
Pearsall has missed the past three weeks with a subluxed shoulder he suffered while blocking in practice on Aug. 6. This was a reaggravation of a shoulder injury he suffered during OTAs and during his junior year of college, so it's a recurring issue. And it's possible he needs surgery. And yet, the 49ers expect him to practice this week. Business as usual.
It's possible that three weeks of rest has fully healed Pearsall's shoulder and it won't bother him anymore. But he had a month and a half to rest it after reaggravating it during OTAs and still injured it in camp. So rest might not be enough.
Perhaps the 49ers feel like they can shut down Pearsall's season at any time and make him have surgery, so why do it now? Give him one more chance to play through the injury so he can potentially get on the field during his rookie season and then let him get surgery in the offseason if he truly needs it. That seems like a reasonable plan.
Unfortunately for Pearsall and the 49ers, it seems likely that he'll reaggravate his shoulder again. I'm no doctor, but if he partially dislocated his shoulder while blocking, I'm thinking it could pop out of place again randomly or when he gets tackled.
In retrospect, the 49ers should have brought Pearsall in for a visit before they took him in Round 1 of the draft. Because if they met with him, they probably would have learned about his shoulder problem and drafted someone else.