The 49ers Have a 57 Percent Chance to Make the Playoffs per NFL.com

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
If the season were to end today, the 49ers wouldn't make the playoffs.

They're currently third place in the NFC West and ninth in the NFC. That's because they're 4-4 and they've lost to the Rams and the Cardinals. And yet despite their slow start, the 49ers still have a 57 percent chance to make the playoffs according to NFL.com.

Clearly, their easiest path to the playoffs is to win the division. The first-place Cardinals are 5-4, so the 49ers aren't far behind them. And the Cardinals have a 49 percent chance to make the playoffs, and the Rams have a 22 percent chance, so the 49ers are expected to eke out the division.

But the Cardinals have a relatively easy schedule remaining. They have two games left against the Seahawks, one against the Patriots and one against the Panthers. Those are four potential wins right there. They also play the Vikings, 49ers and Rams. If the Cardinals win won or two of those games, they'll probably win the division.

The 49ers also could make the playoffs as a wildcard team. The current 7th seed, the Packers, have just a 61 percent chance of making the playoffs, so they're no sure thing either. The 49ers will play the Packers in Green Bay on Nov. 24. That game ultimately could determine which team goes to the postseason.

The 49ers certainly have more than enough talent to reach the playoffs, and if Christian McCaffrey returns this Sunday and stays healthy for the rest of the season, the 49ers could go on a winning streak.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

