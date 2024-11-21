The 49ers Have the 9th-Best Offensive Line in the NFL per PFF
It's hard to say why the 49ers are just 5-5 right now.
Despite all the injuries they've had this season, their roster is still one of the best in the NFL. They don't have any glaring weaknesses on offense or defense. In the past, their biggest was their offensive line. But this season, thanks in part to the addition of rookie right guard Dominick Puni, the 49ers have one of the better offensive lines in the league according to Pro Football Focus.
"Although the 49ers lost to the Seahawks, San Francisco’s offensive line played one of the best games of its season, especially in pass blocking," writes PFF analyst Zoltan Buday. "The unit did not allow a single sack or quarterback hit and surrendered just six hurries on 36 pass plays, leading to a 91.7 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating that tied for fifth best this week. Guard Dominick Puni has earned an 80.8 PFF overall grade this season. The highest grade recorded by a rookie over the past five seasons was 73.6 in 2021 (Kansas City’s Trey Smith)."
The offensive line drew the ire of many 49ers fans and analysts this weekend because it missed some blocks in the run game and Christian McCaffrey averaged just 4.2 yards per carry. But McCaffrey's struggles have more to do with his rust and lack of burst after missing training camp and the first half of the season with bilateral Achilles tendonitis. If the offensive line were an issue, Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo would have struggled this year as well, but they didn't.
Give the offensive line some credit.