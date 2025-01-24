The 49ers Interview Brant Boyer to be their Special Teams Coordinator
The 49ers might hire a new special teams coordinator soon.
Former New York Jets special teams coordinator interviewed for the same position with the 49ers according to NBC Sports Bay Area. Boyer is available because the Jets fired Robert Saleh during the season, so his entire coaching staff has been let go. So if Saleh comes back to the 49ers to be their defensive coordinator, it seems likely that Boyer will come with him considering they have a relationship.
Boyer was an assistant special teams coach for the Colts from 2012 to 2015, then he became the New York Jets special teams coach in 2016 and held that position until this year. Which means he survived multiple head coaches in New York, so he must be pretty good or at least well-respected.
The 49ers had arguably the worst special teams in the NFL last season. Nearly everything that could have gone wrong went wrong for them. They missed kicks. They had kicks blocked. They had punts blocked. They muffed punts. They had kickoffs returned for touchdowns. You name it.
And so, after the season the 49ers fired special teams coordinator Brian Schneider. He was the fall guy, although it wasn't his fault that Jake Moody lost the ability to kick straight. The 49ers still need to replace him this offseason. But replacing the special teams coordinator too couldn't hurt.
I expect the 49ers will name Boyer their special teams coordinator shortly after they name Robert Saleh their defensive coordinator if he takes the job. They're probably a package deal.