All 49ers

The 49ers Interview Brant Boyer to be their Special Teams Coordinator

The 49ers might hire a new special teams coordinator soon.

Grant Cohn

Oct 8, 2021; Ware, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer during a practice at the Manor Marriott Hotel and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2021; Ware, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer during a practice at the Manor Marriott Hotel and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers might hire a new special teams coordinator soon.

Former New York Jets special teams coordinator interviewed for the same position with the 49ers according to NBC Sports Bay Area. Boyer is available because the Jets fired Robert Saleh during the season, so his entire coaching staff has been let go. So if Saleh comes back to the 49ers to be their defensive coordinator, it seems likely that Boyer will come with him considering they have a relationship.

Boyer was an assistant special teams coach for the Colts from 2012 to 2015, then he became the New York Jets special teams coach in 2016 and held that position until this year. Which means he survived multiple head coaches in New York, so he must be pretty good or at least well-respected.

The 49ers had arguably the worst special teams in the NFL last season. Nearly everything that could have gone wrong went wrong for them. They missed kicks. They had kicks blocked. They had punts blocked. They muffed punts. They had kickoffs returned for touchdowns. You name it.

And so, after the season the 49ers fired special teams coordinator Brian Schneider. He was the fall guy, although it wasn't his fault that Jake Moody lost the ability to kick straight. The 49ers still need to replace him this offseason. But replacing the special teams coordinator too couldn't hurt.

I expect the 49ers will name Boyer their special teams coordinator shortly after they name Robert Saleh their defensive coordinator if he takes the job. They're probably a package deal.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News