The 49ers Need to Use Jacob Cowing Against the Los Angeles Rams

The 49ers offense will look so much different without Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.

Grant Cohn

Aug 23, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (83) makes a touchdown catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rayshad Williams (36) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (83) makes a touchdown catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rayshad Williams (36) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Those two are the most explosive weapons on the team. The two players most likely to catch a pass behind the line of scrimmage and score a touchdown. The cheat codes.

Both of them are out with calf issues. And the 49ers still have plenty of talent remaining -- see George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Brandon Aiyuk, Jordan Mason and Kyle Juszczyk. But that's a slow, methodical group. It needs some speed and explosion to make up for the loss of McCaffrey and Samuel.

Enter rookie wide receiver Jacob Cowing.

Cowing ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the Combine in March, so he's the fastest receiver on the team. And in two preseason games, he caught 7 of 8 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. In addition, he ran the ball once on a jet sweep for 19 yards. So he's a gadget player who can do a lot of the things Samuel does when he's healthy.

Plus he's in better shape right now than Brandon Aiyuk, who missed the entire offseason because he held out for a new contract. Through two games, Aiyuk has played just 73 percent of the 49ers offensive snaps -- that's all he can handle right now. Cowing can give the 49ers offense a spark while Aiyuk gradually improves.

Finally, teams don't know Cowing and how the 49ers might use him, so he can be their next secret weapon after Jordan Mason who currently is catching the league by surprise.

The 49ers almost never play rookies unless they absolutely have to, which means Cowing could remain on the bench. But he shouldn't. They need him now.

