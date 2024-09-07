The 49ers Officially Name Isaac Yiadom their No. 3 Cornerback
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers officially have named their no. 3 cornerback and it's veteran Isaac Yiadom.
That means when the 49ers use their nickel defense, starting cornerback Deommodore Lenoir will move to the slot and Yiadom will play outside opposite Charvarius Ward. At least initially. The 49ers also drafted cornerback Renardo Green in Round 2 and he's poised to replace Yiadom if he struggles.
On Friday, defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen was asked why Yiadom got the nod over Green. Here's what Sorensen said:
“As I see him and what he's done, I think the coolest thing is I feel like he's a self-made man. He is a worker. And I respect the hell out of people like that. Because anyone who I've ever played with or coached, that is really good, they usually work really hard. Obviously, there is talent. You can't make it in the NFL if you don't have like God-given abilities. But to either sustain a long career or to become an elite player, usually those guys work their asses off. I see that in him, so I'm not surprised. That's what's cool about Ike, is you see how serious he is and that's just been consistent in my, however many years being in the NFL, both with teammates and with players that I have coached, there's usually not a surprise and there's no coincidence when those guys become what they become. I think he, maybe the surprise part would be, did he just figure it out later?”