The 49ers Pick Georgia Linebacker Jalon Walker in New Mock Draft
If Howie Roseman were the 49ers general manager, who would he take with 11th pick?
Roseman just built his second Super Bowl Championship roster on the Eagles, and he did so partially by drafting four defensive players from the University of Georgia in the first three rounds of the 2022 and 2023 NFL Drafts. Those players are Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.
So if Roseman were the 49ers' GM, there's a good chance he'd take the best Georgia defensive player available. And this year, that player is Jalon Walker according to the latest mock draft from Fox Sports.
"The Niners need help on the edge and at linebacker," writes Fox NFL reporter Jason Helman. "Enter Walker, who is big enough and athletic enough to do a little bit of everything. The versatility to play off-ball and up front is coveted, and I'd bet Robert Saleh could find some fun ways to deploy him."
Walker is 6'1", 243 pounds, so he might be too small to defend the run as a full-time defensive end. But he can play linebacker on first and second downs and then move to the edge on third downs. And wherever he plays, he's a threat to rush the quarterback, which means he would give Saleh the ability to simulate pressure and scheme up creative blitzes.
Walker also is a leader with the temperament of a coach because he's the son of a coach. He's the kind of player that Saleh and Kyle Shanahan would love.
