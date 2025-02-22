All 49ers

The 49ers Pick Marshall DE Mick Green in New Mock Draft

This is an extremely realistic prediction.

Grant Cohn

Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers probably will draft a defensive lineman with their first-round pick this year.

They've drafted three defensive linemen in Round 1 under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. Those linemen were Solomon Thomas, Nick Bosa and Javon Kinlaw. Now the position is thinner than it has been in quite a long time.

That's why CBS Sports Analyst Chris Trapasso projects them to take Marshall defensive end Mike Green with the 11th pick.

"The 49ers get a Leonard Floyd type in Green who plays with speed and bend around the corner as a rusher," writes Trapasso. "He was ridiculously productive at Marshall and looks incredibly explosive on film."

This is an extremely realistic prediction. The 49ers love seniors who go to the Senior Bowl and perform well, and that's what Green did a few weeks ago. In addition, 49ers assistant coach K.J. Wright coached Green at the event, so the 49ers should be extremely familiar with him.

Still, I don't think the 49ers should take him.

Yes, he was productive and explosive this past season, but he didn't do much before 2024. He originally played at Virginia where he recorded just one sack before transferring.

I'm not a fan of drafting one-year wonders in Round 1. Trey Lance was a one-year wonder, and so was Solomon Thomas.

Take someone who has been dominant since he was a freshman or a sophomore.

Read more

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News