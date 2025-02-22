The 49ers Pick Marshall DE Mick Green in New Mock Draft
The 49ers probably will draft a defensive lineman with their first-round pick this year.
They've drafted three defensive linemen in Round 1 under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. Those linemen were Solomon Thomas, Nick Bosa and Javon Kinlaw. Now the position is thinner than it has been in quite a long time.
That's why CBS Sports Analyst Chris Trapasso projects them to take Marshall defensive end Mike Green with the 11th pick.
"The 49ers get a Leonard Floyd type in Green who plays with speed and bend around the corner as a rusher," writes Trapasso. "He was ridiculously productive at Marshall and looks incredibly explosive on film."
This is an extremely realistic prediction. The 49ers love seniors who go to the Senior Bowl and perform well, and that's what Green did a few weeks ago. In addition, 49ers assistant coach K.J. Wright coached Green at the event, so the 49ers should be extremely familiar with him.
Still, I don't think the 49ers should take him.
Yes, he was productive and explosive this past season, but he didn't do much before 2024. He originally played at Virginia where he recorded just one sack before transferring.
I'm not a fan of drafting one-year wonders in Round 1. Trey Lance was a one-year wonder, and so was Solomon Thomas.
Take someone who has been dominant since he was a freshman or a sophomore.
