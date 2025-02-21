Is 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan the Best Playcaller in the NFL?
Kyle Shanahan is the most famous and highest-paid head coach in North American sports who hasn't won a championship.
And he's famous because of his playcalling. Despite his incredible collapses in three Super Bowls, he is still regarded as one of the top playcallers in the NFL. In fact, The 33rd Team's Dan Pizzuta recently ranked Shanahan the No. 1 play caller in football.
"Shanahan is still the standard, even after a year when the San Francisco 49ers fell short of expectations," writes Pizzuta. "Despite a number of injuries last season, San Francisco still finished the season 11th in EPA per play on offense.
"There is also no 'Shanahan offense' anymore, given the amount of times this offense has evolved. The 2024 version featured less play-action than ever for a Shanahan-led offense and thrived on opening up plays deeper down the field."
With all due respect to Pizzuta, I vehemently disagree with his analysis.
Sure, Shanahan is a good playcaller. And yes, the 49ers had injuries last season, but they also had lots of good players on offense. I'm talking George Kittle, Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo. And yet, they were mediocre in the red zone because Shanahan lacked creativity.
In addition, he has proven to be one of the worst playcallers in the league at the end of close games. He becoms inexplicably pass-happy when he has leads and often gives them up.
Rankings Shanahan ahead of Andy Reid, Sean Payton, Sean McVay and even Ben Johnson is just absurd.
