The 49ers Place Ricky Pearsall on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List
Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will miss at least the first four games of the upcoming season.
That's because the 49ers placed him on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List on Monday. In a corresponding move, the 49ers signed offensive tackle Brandon Parker.
Pearsall was shot in the chest while shopping in San Francisco's Union Square on Friday afternoon. The bullet went through and through but did not hit any vital organs, and he was released from the hospital the next day. That's good news. Still, it's unclear when Pearsall will be physically fit to return to football.
In addition, it's unclear when he will be mentally fit to return to football. He may need counseling after his near-death experience. In that sense, his mental health could be a bigger concern than his physical health. Is he having flashbacks and/or nightmares after coming face-to-face with an armed assailant? The 49ers should find him a professional he can talk to.
Finally, it's interesting that the 49ers signed an offensive tackle to fill Pearsall's roster spot. That's because we're seven days away from the regular season and starting left tackle Trent Williams is still holding out for more money. If the 49ers don't come to an agreement with him soon, they'll have to play their season opener without him. So they're preparing for that potential outcome, although the most likely outcome still seems to be Williams signing a new deal in the next few days.
If the 49ers truly value Brock Purdy, they won't let him play the Jets without Trent Williams.