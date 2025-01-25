The 49ers Should Draft Cam Skattebo to Replace Kyle Juszczyk
The 49ers need to find a replacement for Kyle Juszczyk this offseason.
Juszczyk will be 34 in April, he's entering the final season of his contract and his salary-cap number this year is $6.49 million, which is astronomical for a fullback. Trent Williams is the only offensive lineman on the team who has a higher cap number than Juszczyk this year. Which is weird, because Juszczyk essentially is an undersized pulling guard. He's not a running threat and he catches fewer than 20 passes per season. Neither his skill set nor production are worth the money the 49ers pay him. It's time for him to go.
Which means the 49ers need to draft a fullback to replace him because fullback is an important position to Kyle Shanahan. He wants to have a fullback on the field for roughly 50 percent of the offensive snaps because a fullback provides the offense the ability to execute many more blocking combinations and concepts than a second tight end or a third wide receiver does.
Here's the problem for the 49ers: fullback essentially is a dead position. College football doesn't produce NFL fullbacks the way it did 40 years ago because college football doesn't use fullbacks. It mostly features spread offenses.
So the 49ers will have to draft someone and convert him to fullback. Juszczyk was a tight end in college and the Ravens drafted him and converted him to fullback.
The 49ers should draft Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo and convert him to fullback. He's built like a fullback, he runs like a fullback and he can catch passes, too -- he had 605 receiving yards this season. He's better than Juszczyk right now at everything except blocking, and Skattebo can improve that area of his game which already is good.
Watch for the 49ers to target Skattebo in Round 3.