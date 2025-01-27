All 49ers

The 49ers Should Sign Free Agent Safety Jevon Holland

Holland should be the 49ers' top target in free agency. Once they land him, they can focus on improving their front seven in the draft.

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The 49ers have more than $50 million in cap space this year and need to sign someone significant to catch up to the best teams in the NFC.

They recently hired Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator, and his assistant coaches have been telling people at the East-West Shrine Game practices that the 49ers need to get faster, particularly in the secondary, according to Tony Pauline.

If that's the case, the 49ers should sign Miami Dolphins free safety Jevon Holland who will be a free agent when the new league year starts on March 12.

Holland is a former second-round pick who went to Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland, so he has ties to the Bay Area. And he's fast. He ran a 4.47 at his Pro Day in 2021. He instantly would be the 49ers' fastest safety.

Plus Holland would give the 49ers a defensive back who can cover the top tight ends in the NFL man to man. The 49ers haven't had a defensive back who can do that since Jimmie Ward, who followed DeMeco Ryans to the Texans two years ago. Ward was the 49ers' starting free safety when Saleh was the defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020.

Holland would bring the 49ers a similar skill set as Ward, and he would be cheaper than a free agent cornerback or pass rusher. Safeties simply make less money, plus Holland hasn't been to a Pro Bowl yet in his career. So he probably wouldn't cost the 49ers more than they could afford.

