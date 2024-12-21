The 49ers Shouldn’t Play Dre Greenlaw or Nick Bosa vs. the Dolphins
All credit to Dre Greenlaw and Nick Bosa for their heroic efforts last week against the Rams. Those two should not play Sunday in Miami.
The game against the Rams actually mattered, and Greenlaw and Bosa played as though it was the last game of their careers. Greenlaw especially. He made his triumphant return from an Achilles tear he suffered in the Super Bowl and recorded a whopping eight tackles in the first half alone. He was the best player on the field. He played so hard and so well, he injured his knee and couldn't finish the game. And Bosa played the entire game with an injured oblique. He risked further injury to try to save the 49ers season.
But the 49ers lost because their offense scored a mere six points. They wasted an outstanding defensive performance. And now the 49ers have less than a one percent chance to make the playoffs. The Seahawks and Rams would have to lose their remaining games AND tie each other. Good luck.
And that means the 49ers should sit Greenlaw and Bosa. Both were listed as questionable for Sunday's game which means neither is 100 percent healthy. And there's no reason for either one to play through injury in a game that does not matter.
Greenlaw and Bosa are franchise cornerstones. The 49ers have seen enough from Greenlaw to know they're going to re-sign him this offseason, and Bosa is under contract through 2028. There is nothing the 49ers need to see from them against the Dolphins.
Playing those two would increase the 49ers' chances of winning and hurt their draft position. At this point in the season, draft position is what matters.
Do the right thing.