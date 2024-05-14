The 49ers Sign OT Chris Hubbard
The 49ers just signed a starting offensive tackle.
Chris Hubbard has signed a one-year, $1.375 million contract, according to The NFL Network. Hubbard, 33, was the Tennessee Titans starting right tackle for nine games before he tore his bicep and finished the season on the Injured Reserve List. Hubbard has played just 456 snaps total the past four seasons, which means his body is breaking down. No surprise at his age.
But he has experience playing both offensive tackle and guard. And the 49ers probably don't want him to start -- they have all five of their starting offensive linemen from last season. Hubbard probably will be used as a backup who can play every position except center. Which means he has a great chance to make the team if he's healthy. The 49ers have to be careful with Hubbard, though. He could stay healthy through training camp, then get injured midway through the season, and in that case the 49ers would have to scramble for another backup offensive linemen. So they have to be sure he can hold up, which is no guarantee.
But when Hubbard is healthy, he is better than 49ers starting right tackle Colton McKivitz. So it's possible the 49ers just added an upgrade to the weakest position on their team. They've desperately needed an offensive tackle for years but heaven't drafted one since 2021. It seems the 49ers don't feel confident drafting and developing offensive tackles, so they sign cheap ones instead. Kind of a risky strategy at such an important position.